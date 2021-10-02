Luxury Hotel Market projected to reach $20,442 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2016 to 2022

Luxury Hotel Market Report, Added by Premium Market Insights, states that the global luxury hotel market was valued at $15,535 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $20,442 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2016 to 2022. The business hotels segment accounted for around 42% of the total market revenue in 2015.

Luxury Hotels Provide Travelers And Tourists With High-End Lodging Experience Including Facilities Such As Discreet Check-In & Check-Out, Heated & Fresh Water Swimming Pool (Private Swimming Pools Offered By Many Hotels), Spa, Fitness Area, And Others (Including Customized Services) That Distinguish Them From The Other Ordinary Hotels. Rise In Demand For Luxury Stays Due To Change In Preference Of Customers And Upgradation In The Services Provided By Hoteliers Boost The Growth Of The Luxury Hotel Market.

Rise In Travel & Tourism Industry, Growth In Preference For Leisure Travel, And Increase In Standard Of Living Are The Major Drivers That Fuel The Growth Of Luxury Hotel Market. However, Rise In Price Of Lodging Is Expected To Hinder The Market Growth. Emergence Of New Luxury Hotels Is Anticipated To Unfold New Business Opportunities For The Market In The Coming Years.

The Report Segments The Global Luxury Hotel Market On The Basis Of Type And Geography. Based On Type, The Market Is Classified Into Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Resorts, And Others. Geographically, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America (U.S., Canada, And Mexico), Europe (France Germany, Italy, Spain, Uk, And Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, India, And Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And Lamea (Latin America, Middle East, And Africa).

Major Key Players Operating In The Market Are Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Hyatt Corporation., Itc Hotels Limited, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., Jumeirah International Llc, The Indian Hotel Companies Limited, And Others.

Key Findings of the Study

• North America is projected to maintain its leading position throughout 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 – 2022.

• The business hotels segment occupied around 41% of the total luxury hotel market size in 2015.

• The U.S. occupied four-fifths of the total North American luxury hotel market in 2015 while Mexico is expected to grow at the fastest rate, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022.

• In 2015, North America and Europe collectively accounted for around two-thirds of the total luxury hotel market size, and are expected to continue to dominate the market due to an increase in a number of tourists and travelers.

Global Luxury Hotel Market Key Segmentation

By Type

Business Hotels

Airport Hotels

Suite Hotels

Resorts

Others

