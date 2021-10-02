New Study- Optical Coating Equipment Market worth $4,611 million by 2023

The global optical coating equipment market is expected to reach $3,402 million in 2023, from $4,611 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. Optically coated materials and surfaces have wide applicability owing to significant advantages in terms of reflective, filter, and dichroic optic capabilities. Moreover, the ability to amalgamate different thin films and optically coated layers boost the scope of application of these coatings across different industry verticals. This in turn has risen the demand for optical coating equipment in the recent years. Optical coating equipment generally make use of sophisticated state-of-the art technologies such as sputtering, magnetron, or vapor deposition to deliver consistent and high-quality optical coatings. In addition, the continuous R&D performed in the field of material science & engineering has a significant impact in the growth of the market in the past years.

The optical coating equipment has witnessed significant market growth with technological advancements, which continue to have profound influence on the market growth. Thus, constant R&D activities in fabrication technology to develop sophisticated optical coatings over any curvature are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Further, the widening scope of application for optical coatings across different end-user industries, such as electronics, telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, and military, is expected to fuel the market growth. However, the implementation of state-of-the art technologies as well as technical expertise in production of the equipment subsequently increases the price and maintenance of the equipment, which leads to high cost of investment and maintenance of the optical coating equipment, in turn limiting growth. Moreover, the complexity associated with developing a robust coating equipment capable of addressing different curvature target materials is high and is also projected to restrict the market growth.

The integration of sophisticated technologies in equipment has facilitated the development of high specifications, multi-layer, and customized optical coatings that can exhibit dichroic and selective reflective capabilities. For instance, in the construction industry, the reflective and filter optical coatings enhance the visual appeal of the infrastructure as well as provide efficient insulation capabilities for the buildings. Furthermore, antireflective coatings protect the buildings from ultraviolet, infrared), and other harmful radiations. Thus, the optical coatings equipment have gained significant adoption in numerous end-user industries.

The global optical coating equipment market is segmented based on product, technology, end-user industry, and region. By product, it is divided into reflective coatings, antireflective coatings, filter coatings, transparent conductive coatings, and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into evaporation deposition, ion beam sputtering (IBS), and advanced plasma reactive sputtering (APRS). The end-user industry segment consists of medical, solar, electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and other industries. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Currently, the global optical coating equipment market in dominated by some key players, namely, Alluxa Inc., Buhler Holding AG, Coburn Technologies Inc., DuPont, Mastang Vacuum Systems LLC, Optimax Systems Inc., Optorun Co. Ltd., Optotech GmbH, Satisloh AG, and Ultra Optics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

By Material

Reflective Coatings

Anti-reflective Coatings

Filter Coatings

Transparent Conductive Coatings

Others

By Technology

Evaporation Deposition

Ion Beam Sputtering

Advanced Plasma Reactive Sputtering

By End-User Industry

Medical

Solar

Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Alluxa Inc.

Buhler Holding AG

Coburn Technologies Inc.

DuPont

Mastang Vacuum Systems LLC

Optimax Systems Inc.

Optorun Co. Ltd.

Optotech GmbH

Satisloh AG

Ultra Optics

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Low threat of substitution

3.3.4. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Moderate competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Advancement in fabrication technologies

3.5.1.2. Widening applicability of optical coating in material science & engineering

3.5.1.3. Increasing adoption of efficient optical coatings across industries

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of installation for optical coating equipment

3.5.2.2. High complexity associated with coating different curvatures

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Advanced R&D in sputtering technology

CHAPTER 4 OPTICAL COATING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. REFLECTIVE COATINGS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. ANTIREFLECTIVE COATINGS

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. FILTER COATINGS

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

4.5. TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE COATINGS

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.4. Market analysis by country

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.4. Market analysis by country

Continued…

