Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market offering Deep Insight Related to Growth Trends until 2023
Out-of-band (OOB) authentication is a verification technique, which uses two different networks that work simultaneously. This type of sophisticated authentication system is used to provide extra protection against unauthorized access and confirmations, and prevents many frauds and hacking. It effectively blocks many kinds of hacking and identifies thefts in online banking. Multifactor authentication systems primarily use credentials such as passwords, security tokens, cellphones, PINs, and smart cards for authentication. The OOB authentication method comprises mobile phone-based OOB authentication tokens, including backup call and SMS, and hardware OOB authentication tokens.
The growth of the global out-of-band authentication is driven by rise in volume of online transactions, continuous increase in advanced & complex threats, and rise in compliance requirements. However, risks associated with OOB authentication with SMS and high product association costs are some of the major restraints of this market. On the contrary, upsurge in adoption of OOB authentication by small- & medium-sized businesses is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion.
The global OOB authentication market is segmented on the basis of solution type, end user, and region. Depending on solution type, the market is classified into hardware OOB authentication and phone-based OOB authentication. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance, payment card industry, government, healthcare, and others. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Some of the dominant players operating in the global OOB authentication market include CA Technologies, CensorNet Ltd., Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, Gemalto NV, SecurEnvoy ltd, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., Symantec Corporation, TeleSign, and VASCO Data Security International, Inc.
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31120
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global out-of-band authentication market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY SOLUTION TYPE
Hardware OOB authentication
Phone-based OOB authentication
BY END USER
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
Payment Card Industry
Government
Healthcare
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
CA Technologies
CensorNet Ltd.
Deepnet Security
Early Warning Services, LLC
Gemalto NV
SecurEnvoy Ltd.
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
Symantec Corporation
TeleSign
VASCO Data Security International, Inc.
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31120
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]