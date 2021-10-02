Passenger Security Equipment Market Technological Innovation and Growth Analysis to 2023 | Honeywell International, Orbocomm, L-3 Communications, Kapsch, Siemens AG, Rapiscan Systems, Rockwell Collins, Safran, Raytheon Group, Smiths Group

Passenger security refers to a technique, which helps them protect from accidentals harms, crimes, and other threats. Such procedures help the government to avoid any crimes and allow passengers to travel from one place to another without any harm. Honeywell International, Orbocomm, and L-3 Communications are some of the leading key players of the passenger security equipment market. Increase in terror attacks on public transport infrastructures drives the passenger security equipment market growth. Further, rise in demand of biometrics technologies for identity verification by the government also fuels the market growth. The global passenger security equipment market is expected to reach $79,042 million in 2023, from $43,398 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Some of the key players of Passenger Security Equipment Market:

Honeywell International, Orbocomm, L-3 Communications, Kapsch, Siemens AG, Rapiscan Systems, Rockwell Collins, Safran Group, Raytheon Group, and Smiths Group

The passenger screening systems are anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The purpose of the people screening systems at the transport infrastructure is to prevent the prohibited items such as sharp objects, weapons and explosives from carried into the aircraft, train, bus, or cruise ship. However, it is expected the upcoming security technologies such as use of robots for passenger screening, and video analytics will fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Passenger Security Equipment Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. The research report on Passenger Security Equipment Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region.

Based on type, the global passenger security equipment market is categorized into baggage inspection system, explosive detection system, video surveillance, intrusion detection and prevention system, fire safety & detection system, people screening systems, and others.The people screening systems segment dominated the global passenger security equipment market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Passenger Security Equipment market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Passenger Security Equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

