Personal Care Wipes Market Riding High Growth on Top Players, Emerging Trends to Foray into Global Industry by 2023

Personal care wipes are disposable personal care products used for cleaning and hygiene. These wipes are useful for sustaining sanitation of the human skin. Personal care wipes gain popularity worldwide due to their effectiveness as an alternative to the various products used for cleansing, such as soap, facewash, handkerchief, napkin, and cloth.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013805



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Procter and Gamble Co. (U.S.)

La Fresh (U.S.)

Kimberly Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Rockline Industries (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Meridian Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Diamond Wipes International (U.S.)

Unicharm International (Japan)

Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.)

NicePak International (U.S.)

Ease to use and prevention of infection, owing to their disposable nature and maintenance of hygiene effectively, specifically when access to water is limited are the factors that drive the growth of the market. Rise in population of the infants and compatibility of baby personal care wipes with infant’s skin are major demand drivers for baby personal care wipes segment. On the other hand, there is an increase in demand for intimate wipes, owing to rise in consciousness of the consumers toward personal hygiene. In addition, surge in air pollution in urbanized areas and industrial zones also boosts the demand for personal care wipes, as the skin requires to be cleaned quickly after exposure to the air pollutants and dust to avoid skin problems. However, high cost of raw materials such as non-woven fabric, sanitization & sterilization contents, and other chemical ingredients hinders the growth of the market. Moreover, excessive use of chemical content in wipes that leads to skin irritation and allergies also limits the growth of the market. Further, use of natural ingredients in wipes such as coco-glucoside, malic acid, and aloe-vera as a substitute for chemical contents, provides future opportunity for market growth. Penetration of the market in less developed areas, which leads to surge in demand for wipes, due to high number of infants’ population and lack of availability of hygiene products also make way for different market growth opportunities.

The report segments the global personal care wipes market into type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into baby, general, intimate, and cosmetic. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into online, supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, pharmacy, and others (individual sellers and general stores). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

This study evaluates competitive landscape along with value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the personal care wipes industry is provided.

Leading players are profiled and their key developments in recent years are listed.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013805

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Baby

General

Intimate

Cosmetic

By Distribution Channel

Online

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Pharmacy

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Africa

Middle East

Other Key Players-

Hangzhou Linan Poem Clean Day Co., Ltd (China)

Body Wipe Company (U.S)

DUDE Products, Inc. (U.S).

Healthy Hoohoo (U.S.)

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876