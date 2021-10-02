Personal Protective Equipment Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts – 2023

Market Highlights

The global Personal Protective Equipment market is expected to grow at USD$ ~53.14 Billion by 2023, at ~6.2% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The Personal Protective Equipment is equipment that protect the user against health or safety risks at work. The safety measures are segmented that includes safety helmets, gloves, eye protection, high-visibility clothing, safety footwear and safety harnesses. The competitive landscape for the PPE industry will be very different by 2023, and will be driven by innovation, disruptive business models, and advent of smart and wearable PPE products transforming the workplace to a connected domain and enhancing worker safety and productivity.

Construction is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment, due to the increasing consumer spending and new construction projects in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. In addition, the increasing use of personal protective equipment by workers in bridge erection, residential construction, roadway paving, demolitions, and excavations is also driving this end-use industry.

Major Key players

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada)

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)

Radians, Inc. (US)

3M Company (US)

MSA Safety Inc. (US)

Ansell Limited (US)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Carl Zeiss AG. (Germany)

E I DuPont de Nemours and Co. (US)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Personal Protective Equipment market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world and it is capturing the market over 38% and has largest market share in Personal Protective Equipment market. In North America, the construction applications generate high revenue growth to the companies as the workers are wearing smart glasses and using virtual arms in construction industry.

The increasing government rules and regulations for the workers safety is driving regional growth in Europe region and is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming days. While, in Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for Personal Protective Equipment market. This market has a huge potential for growth of Personal Protective Equipment.

