Prebiotic Ingredients Market Revenue Global Forecast to 2027 with Financial Information, Key Companies Profile, Size, Share, Supply, Demand, and SWOT Analysis

Prebiotics is known as a type of dietary fiber called “oligosaccharides. It is a compound which is present in food that induces the growth or activity of beneficial microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. Prebiotics ingredients support the body in building and maintain the gut and aids digestion. It also serves as food for probiotics. Prebiotic ingredients help to increase populations of healthy bacteria in the and enhance the production of valuable vitamins.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Beghin Meiji S.A., BENEO, Cargill, Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Nexira SAS, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Samyang Genex Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Based on functionality, the market is segmented into gut health, cardiovascular health, bone health, immunity and weight management.

On the basis of the bacterial activity the market is segmented into bifidobacteria, lactic acid bacteria and others.

On the basis of the type the market is segmented into oligosaccharides, inulin, polydextrose and others.

On the basis of the source the market is segmented into roots, vegetables, grains and others.

On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed.

