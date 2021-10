Professional Hair Care Market Set to Grow according to Forecasts – L’Oral Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corp., Kao Corp., Aveda Corp.(Este Lauder), Avon Products, Revlon, Olaplex, Pai Shau

The global professional hair care market was valued at $18,072 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $23,601 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The professional hair care market includes the premium and salon based products that are organic and paraben-free and ensure damage-free hair with a healthy scalp.

The growth of the global professional hair care market is significantly driven by fluctuation in hair style trends, rapid increase in disposable income, population growth, and rise in air pollution across the world. Moreover, increase in usae of professional hair care products in developed regions and growth in adoption of organic ingredients are expected to create a lot of opportunities for the hair coloring products, and shampoo manufacturers to create a mass customer base. However, the high cost of such premium and professional products, and involvement of hazardous chemicals to soften hair hampers the global professional hair care market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

L’Oral Group,

Henkel AG & Co.,

Procter & Gamble Co.,

Unilever Corporation,

Kao Corporation,

Aveda Corporation (Este Lauder),

Avon Products Inc.,

Revlon Inc.,

Olaplex,

Pai Shau.

The global professional hair care market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is classified into hair coloring, shampoo, styling agent, and straightening and perming product. By distribution channel, the professional hair care market is classified into hypermarket, salon, specialty store, e-commerce, pharmacy, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific professional hair care market size is highly fragmented. Professional hair care products consumption in this region is on the rise, owing to the increase in working women & young urban consumers.

The prominent players operating in the global professional hair care market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain a significant share in the market.

KEY BENEFITS

-This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the market.

-In-depth analysis of the global professional hair care industry is conducted through market estimations of the key segments from 2017 to 2024.

-A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the professional hair care market is provided in the report.

-Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

-The key players in the professional hair care industry are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

-Hair Coloring

-Shampoo

-Styling Agent

-Straightening and Perming Product

By Distribution Channel

-Hypermarket

-Salon

-E-commerce

-Pharmacy

-Specialty Store

-Others

By Region

-North America U.S.

Canada

Mexico

-Europe Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

-LAMEA Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

