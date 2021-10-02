Publishing in Europe Market 2019 Current Analysis Of Key Players Bertelsmann AG, Lagardere SCA, News Corporation, Pearson plc

Publishing in Europe Market industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market value 2013-2017 and forecast to 2022. The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2129889

Key Leading Major Companies Mentioned:

Bertelsmann AG, Lagardere SCA, News Corporation, Pearson plc

synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe publishing market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Highlights

– The publishing market consists of books, newspaper and magazines segments.

– The European publishing market had total revenues of $84.7bn in 2017, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -2.2% between 2013 and 2017.

– The books segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $35.8bn, equivalent to 42.2% of the market’s overall value.

– Declines in this market are being driven by the contraction seen in the newspapers and magazines segments of the market. Newspapers are being impacted by the fall of advertising spend, both in print and digital form.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the publishing market in Europe

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the publishing market in Europe

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key publishing market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe publishing market with five year forecasts

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the Europe publishing market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the Europe publishing market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe publishing market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up Europe’s publishing market?

Enquire before Buying at http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2129889