Pulse Ingredients Market Forecast to 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors and Detail Analysis for Business Development

Pulses are the seeds of plants that belongs to legume family, which are edible. Pulses grow in pods that come in a different shape, sizes, and colors. Pulses do not consist of crops which are harvested green. They are rich in protein and soluble fiber and are low in fat. It also helps to lower cholesterol and control blood sugar. Growing pulses promote sustainable agriculture. As pulse crops help to decrease greenhouse gases and increase soil health. Pulses use less water than other crops.

Alliance Grain Traders Inc., Anchor Ingredients Co., LLC, Batory Foods, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse (Diefenbaker Seed Processors Inc), Emsland Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scoular Company, Vestkorn Milling AS

Based on function, the market is segmented into emulsification, texturization, gelation, water-holding, adhesion, film forming and blending.

On the basis of the type the market is segmented into pulse flours, pulse starches, pulse proteins, and pulse fibers & grits.

On the basis of the source the market is segmented into peas, beans, chickpeas and lentils.

On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food & beverages, feed and other applications.

