Renewable energy is now a commercially attractive investment opportunity!

Renewable source of energy is gaining a strong foothold in the energy industry. Sources such as solar power, wind power, and water power are commonly used to produce renewable energy. Global warming and air & water pollution are the major issues surrounding the use of fossil fuel in energy generation. With the rise in the average temperature of the earth’s climate system and the ever-increasing demand for energy, the renewable source of energy provides the best solution to tackle the side effect of using fossil fuels. The carbon footprint produced by the renewable source of energy is significantly low as compared to other fossil fuels, which reduces the impact of global warming. Furthermore, high demand for energy by developed countries propels them towards the use of renewable sources to cater to their requirement.

Get Sample Copy of “Renewable Energy Market” Report @ www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013626

The demand for a renewable source of energy is fueled by an increase in demand for energy coupled with the depletion of non-renewable source of energy such as petroleum, coal, and natural gas. Furthermore, the market is driven by an increase in awareness of environmental safety and security. However, the high cost of investment for the infrastructural setup impedes this market growth. Continuous development of new technologies in renewable source and increased government funding offer new opportunities for market expansion.

The global renewable energy market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into hydro & ocean power, wind energy, solar energy, bioenergy, and geothermal energy. By end user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial & others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector include General Electric (GE Power), CPFL Energia S.A., Terra-Gen, LLC, Tata Power Company Limited, IHI Corporation, Alstom SA, Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd., ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industry, and Enel Green Power S.P.A.

Inquire for Discount at www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013626

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Hydro & Ocean Power

Wave Energy

Tidal Energy

Other

Wind Energy

Offshore

Onshore

Solar Energy

Solar PV

CSP

Bioenergy

Bio-alcohol

Biomass

Bio-diesel

Others

Geothermal Energy

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial & Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Place Direct Purchase order for complete Report at www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013626

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876