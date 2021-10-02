Russia – Transport and Logistics: Economic recovery to drive growth (Strategy, Performance and Risk Analysis)

Russia’s economy is highly dependent on oil exports, which made it vulnerable to the oil crisis in 2015, where the price of crude oil dropped sharply from a peak value of US$115.0 per barrel in June 2014 to US$35.0 per barrel in February 2016. The country’s GDP registered a CAGR of -7.7%, from US$2.2 trillion in 2012 to US$1.5 trillion in 2017. However, GDP is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% from US$1.6 trillion in 2018 to US$1.8 trillion by 2022. Economic growth is anticipated to increase due to improvements in the price of oil, macroeconomic stabilization and business and consumer confidence.

Key Highlights

Infrastructure projects to improve road transport GVA

Total road transportation GVA in Russia registered a CAGR of -6.3% from US$69.9bn in 2012 to US$50.5bn in 2017. It is anticipated to post a CAGR of 4.4% from US$54.1bn in 2018 to US$64.3bn in 2022. The increase can largely be attributed to investment initiatives undertaken by the government towards road infrastructure development. In 2017, Russia and China agreed to establish a US$10bn Russia-China RMB Cooperation Fund to invest in projects related to China’s Belt and Road initiative as well as the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union initiative.

Increase in volume of goods drive freight traffic growth

Total inland water freight volume stood at 117.5 million tons in 2017 and is anticipated to post a CAGR of 4.2% from 118.4 million tons in 2018 to 139.6 million tons in 2022. Increasing volumes, coupled with expansion activities, are likely to drive freight traffic. Total inland water freight traffic recorded a CAGR of 1.2% from 3,739.6 billion ton km in 2012 to 3,978.1 billion ton km in 2017.

New railway lines to drive rail freight traffic growth

Rail freight traffic recorded a CAGR of 1.9% from 2,782.6 billion ton km in 2012 to 3,060.5 billion ton km in 2017. It is expected to post a CAGR of 1.8% from 3,119.8 billion ton km in 2018 to reach 3,355.1 billion ton km by 2022. The increase in will primarily be due to more railway infrastructure projects and greater cooperation with trade partners. Improving transport connectivity among major cities through the construction of the high-speed railway (HSR) has been a major focus area.

