Smart Insulin Pens Market Comprehensive Analysis By Experts Professionals 2019

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its research report Global smart insulin pens Market, 2018–2023.

The global smart insulin pens market accounted for USD 60 million and expected to register 10.4%. CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Smart insulin pens are advance drug delivery devices used for delivering insulin to the diabetes patients. Smart insulin pens are more compactible, easy to carry and more accurate than traditional insulin delivery devices. The factors propelling the growth of the global smart insulin pens market are the rising prevalence of diabetes along with the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness about insulin pens, and demand for improved treatment to manage diabetes. However, the high costs associated with smart insulin pens, side effects of insulin pens, and growing popularity of other substitutes such as insulin pumps may hamper market growth during the assessment period.

In the Americas, the North American market is likely to hold the majority share of the smart insulin pens market owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, favorable government and regulatory policies, and adoption of new technology. According to the American Diabetes Association, in 2015, more than 30.3 million diabetes patients were present in America, the number is equivalent to the 9.4% of total population. The US is expected to account for the largest share of the North American market during the forecast period owing to the presence of major market players such as Lilly USA, LLC, Smiths Medical., and Companion Medical.

The global smart insulin pens market is currently dominated by several players. The market players are engaged in strategic collaborations and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios. For instance, in March 2017, Lilly USA, LLC launched pre-filled insulin injector Humalog 200U/mL KwikPen in the market, it is rapid acting and efficient smart insulin pen.

Some of the key players in the global smart insulin pens market are Diamesco Co., Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, sanofi-aventis US LLC., Lilly USA, LLC, Digital Medics Pty Ltd., InjexUK, Companion Medical, Biocorp, Smiths Medical, NIPRO Medical Corporation, and Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Segmentation:

The global smart insulin pens market has been segmented on the basis of product type, usability, and distribution channel.

The product type segment has been classified as first-generation pens and second-generation pens. The second-generation pens segment has been further divided into Bluetooth-enabled and USB connected.

The market, by usability, has been segmented into disposable pens and reusable pens. Reusable insulin pens segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been divided into online medical stores,retail pharmacies, diabetes clinics, and hospital pharmacies.

