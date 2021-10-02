“Smoking Tobacco in Australia, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Australian tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

The Australian market for tobacco products is in long-term decline. Since 2014, the popularity of smoking tobacco has been growing, with legal intake at 93g in 2018. In addition to the 2,182 tons of smoking tobacco consumed in 2018, there is a considerable amount of “chop-chop” or illegal loose tobacco available to consumers. Total unbranded tobacco sales were estimated at 1,100 tons in 2017.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Imperial Tobacco

BAT Australia

Philip Morris

Richland Express

Scandinavian Tobacco

Scope

– Production of smoking tobacco in Australia is in the hands of the two main global manufacturers, BAT and Imperial Tobacco.

– BAT announced further development in the sector, stating it was looking at offering make-your-own (MYO) tobacco as a way of tackling the illegal chop-chop sector.

– The overall incidence of tobacco smoking among adults was 14.9% in 2016. This compares with 18% in 2010 and 29.5% in 1991.

– Despite the prospect of rising prices, the smoking tobacco sector is set to benefit from falling cigarette sales, which are forecast to drop by 32.5% between 2018 and 2028.

