Smoking Tobacco in Germany Market 2019: Imperial, BAT, PMI, Pöschl, JTI, HvL, Van Horsen, Santa Fé, Von Eicken, STG, Planta

“Smoking Tobacco in Germany, 2018”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the German tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2025.

The German market for tobacco products is the largest in Western Europe with total volumes of 109,112 tons in 2017. Smoking tobacco forms the second largest sector of the German tobacco products market with 25.2% of volumes. Sales were 27,503 tons in 2017 compared with 23,990 tons in 2007.There has been a notable shift away from factory-made cigarettes to other tobacco products in recent years, notably fine cut and more recently pipe tobacco.

Scope

– Overall FCT volumes are thus forecast to fall 15.6% between 2017 and 2027 to 20,500 tons. Annual per capita consumption of FCT is forecast to fall 13.7% to 260g in 2027, which is high by international standards.

Companies Mentioned:

Imperial

BAT

PMI

Pöschl

JTI

HvL

Van Horsen

Santa Fé

Von Eicken

STG

Planta

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive summary

Definitions

Market context

Tobacco products market, tons,%, 2007 & 2017

Tobacco products market, tons, 2007-2017

Market size and structure

Consumption of smoking tobacco, 2007-2017

Per capita consumption, grams, 2007-2017f

Smoking tobacco: market segmentation, 2007-2017

Total & per capita consumption of FCT, 2007-2017

Cigarette consumption: manufactured vs. FCT, 2007-2017f

Traditional fine cut cigarette tobacco: segmentation by blend, 2000-2013

Traditional fine cut cigarette tobacco: segmentation by price, 2000-2005, 2008-2013

Fine cut tobacco: segmentation by pack size, 2007-2013

Fine cut tobacco: segmentation by type, 2007-2017

Other tobacco products: sector segmentation, 2006 & 2008-2013