Sports Nutrition Market Grows Vivaciously in Revenue Says The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition, PepsiCo, Glanbia, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Yakult Honsha, GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals,

Sports nutrition products include protein powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/branched chain amino acids and others), supplement powder, ready-to-drink protein drinks, Iso drink powder, Iso & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars, and other supplements. These products are widely used in strength sports (weightlifting & bodybuilding) and endurance sports (cycling, running, swimming, rowing, and others). In addition, they are majorly used to gain muscle mass, as a meal replacement, replenish water & electrolytes, and weight management.

Major factors that drive the growth of the market include a rise in obese population primarily in developed regions, consistent increase in the number of gyms & health clubs, increase in trend of online retail, and a surge in the number of recreational & lifestyle users. However, availability of cheap and counterfeit products poses challenge to sports nutrition manufacturers. Increase in health consciousness along with a rise in disposable income in developing economies provides lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012877



Companies Covered in this Report are:

The Coca-Cola Company

Abbott Nutrition Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Glanbia Plc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Post Holdings Inc.

GNC Holdings

Clif Bar & Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The world sports nutrition market is segmented based on product type, end users, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into protein powder, Iso drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine, BCAA and others), supplement powder, RTD protein drinks, Iso & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars, and other supplements. Iso & other sports drinks segment accounted for the largest share of the overall sports nutrition market revenue in 2015. The carbohydrate/energy bars segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for healthy foods. End users of sports nutrition products comprise athletes, bodybuilders, recreational users, and lifestyle users. Channels through which sports nutrition products are distributed include large retail & mass merchandisers, small retail, drug & specialty stores, fitness institutions, and online & others. Large retail and mass merchandisers accounted for a majority share of the total market revenue on account of increasing usage of sports nutrition products as lifestyle food.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA). North America held the largest share in the market in 2015 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a double-digit growth on account of increase in health consciousness and rise in disposable income.

Key market players profiled in the report are The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd, Post Holdings, Inc., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS

The report includes extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the world sports nutrition market.

The market projections for the period 2016 – 2021 are included along with factors that affect the same.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative market trends to help the stakeholders understand the situations prevailing in the market.

An in-depth analysis of key segments of the market demonstrates stakeholders with different types of green solvents consumed across different industries on the globe.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various geographies.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012877

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, distribution channel, and geography.

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Protein Powder

Iso Drink Powder

Capsule/Tablets (creatine, BCAA and others)

Supplement Powder

RTD Protein Drinks

Iso & Other Sports Drinks

Carbohydrate Drinks

Protein Bars

Carbohydrate/Energy Bars

Other Supplements

BY END USER

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

Small Retail

Drug & Specialty Stores

Fitness Institutions (Gym & Health Clubs)

Online & Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Olimp Laboratories

Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

PowerBar Europe GmbH

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876