Third Party Logistics Market SWOT Analysis to 2025 Lead By Deutsche Post AG, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, XPO Logistics, DB Schenker, DSV A/S, Geodis, Sinotrans

South East Asia Third Party Logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 36.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 55.7 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 and 2025.

Third-party logistics market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in manufacturing, automotive, e-commerce, and other industries. As these industries require proper transportation, warehouse, packaging & labeling, inventory management, freight forwarding, and many more services to ensure on-time delivery of goods and services. Therefore, the scope for third-party logistics service providers is gaining a high momentum among diversified industries to help the companies in achieving their predetermined goal.

The rise in demand for reducing overall operational cost & focus on managing timely delivery, increase in focus of manufacturing companies on reducing assets & emphasize on core business, and benefits in managing seasonal variations of products are boosting the third-party logistics market over the years. These are some of the factors which help to drive the third-party logistics market during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players

1. Deutsche Post DHL Group

2. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

3. Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

4. DB Schenker

5. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

6. DSV A/S

7. XPO Logistics Inc.

8. Sinotrans Co. Ltd.

9. GEODIS

10. UPS Supply Chain Solutions

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of third-party logistics market based on the mode of transport, services, end-user, and country. Geographically, the third-party logistics market report covers trends and opportunities of South East Asia region including Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and other countries. By end user, other end users such as manufacturing and technology industries are accounted for the largest share in the third party logistics market in 2017. However, Automotive followed by healthcare is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of South East Asia third-party logistics market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current market scenario of third-party logistics market and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics affecting the third-party logistics market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the third party logistics market with respect to South East Asia countries. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the third party logistics market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

South East Asia experiences a high demand in the third-party logistics market which is contributing highest revenue due to the presence of a large number of players and industry verticals. Indonesia and Thailand are contributing towards a high share in third-party logistics market. Moreover, Vietnam is projected to be the fastest growing region in the third party logistics market. The South East Asian countries continue to be more competitive and consumer-focused which would result into increase in the expectations for better third-party logistics.

The logistics services hold a crucial position in the entire supply chain, beginning from procurement of raw materials to last mile delivery to returns & replacement service, the companies rely completely upon third party logistics service providers for attainment of its financial goals, customer delivery commitments and securing its profit margins.

Also, other factors such as continual urbanization, strong economic growth, the rise in industrialization, and growth in middle-class population supported the growth in domestic consumption of fast-moving consumer goods for everyday consumption, personal automobiles, household items, and luxury items. This, in turn, increases the retail sales and makes South East Asia a growing market for third-party logistics service consumer.

