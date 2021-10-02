Travel Bag Market Projected to Register 7.1% CAGR to 2023 – Delsey Sa., Vip Industries, Tghi, Samsonite, Ace Co. Ltd., U.S. Luggage Company, Jiaxing Bianca Luggage Industrial, Travelpro Products, Rimowa Gmbh, Kering Sa.

The global travel bag market was valued at $15,045 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $24,027 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector (including medical tourism) fosters the demand for various types of travel bags. The robust movement of business travelers, further fuels the requirement of travel bags especially backpacks and trolleys.

Rise in travel and tourism has intensified the demand for travel bags. Besides, increase in urbanization, changes in lifestyle, and demand for innovative products such as polycarbonated luggage is further expected to impel the global travel bags market between 2017 and 2023. Increase in purchasing power of middle class households especially in the developing regions is anticipated to create more demand for premium and fashionable travel bags in the region. The advancement in technology such as development of smart luggage with GPS system tracker is also projected to expand the growth of overall market during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Delsey Sa.

Vip Industries

Tghi, Inc.

Samsonite

Ace Co. Ltd.

U.S. Luggage Company

Jiaxing Bianca Luggage Industrial Co. Ltd.

Travelpro Products, Inc.

Rimowa Gmbh

Kering Sa.

Based on material, the global travel bags market is bifurcated into hard side and soft side. The market is also divided by luggage type into duffle, trolley, and backpacks. The market is further sub-divided by different price range, which includes premium, medium range, and low range and by distribution channel into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, factory outlets, online stores, and others. Based on region, the market is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the travel bags market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

Hard-Side

Soft-Side

By Luggage Type

Duffle

Trolley

Backpacks

By Price Range

Premium

Medium Range

Low Range

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Factory Outlets

Online Stores

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

OTHER KEY PLAYERS-

Michael Kors Holdings Limited.

Lvmh Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Grupo Piagui

Fenix Outdoor AB.

Herschel Supply Co.

V.F. Corporation

The above companies are not profiled in the report, but can be added based on interest.

