Unified Communication As A Service Market Forecast To 2025 | Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, RingCentral

A typical delivery model by which a vendor is able to deliver a range of communication and collaboration applications along with the associated services to its customer over the internet using IP blocks as the containers of small units of information. Two of the approaches by which the delivery model reaches its customer are single-tenancy and multi-tenancy. Growing trends towards mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) by the organizations coupled with the demands for continuous service support are expected to drive changes in this market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

8-8 Inc.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. RingCentral, Inc.

5. BT Group

6. Fuze, Inc.

7. West Corporation

8. Verizon Communications, Inc.

9. AT&T Inc.

10. Google, Inc.

The “Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Unified Communication as a Service industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global unified communication as a service market with detailed market segmentation by component, business size, industry and geography. The global unified communication as a service market is expected to witness swift growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AS A SERVICE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4 UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AS A SERVICE MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5 UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AS A SERVICE MARKET ANALYSIS- GLOBAL

6 UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AS A SERVICE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – COMPONENT

7 UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AS A SERVICE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – BUSINESS SIZE

8 UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AS A SERVICE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – INDUSTRY

9 UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AS A SERVICE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10 INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

12 UNIFIED COMMUNICATION AS A SERVICE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13 APPENDIX

