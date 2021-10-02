Variable Speed Drive market attractiveness, competitive landscape and key players illuminated by new report
Variable speed drive is a device that regulates the speed and rotational force of electric motor by changing the frequency of the power being fed to the motor. Motors are widely used in industries and offices. In addition, more than 65% of industrial energy is consumed by motors. Motors operate in various machines such as sewage and irrigation pumps, paper machines, power plant fans, and milking machines. Moreover, variable speed drive are essential components in electrical devices such as pump, fan, compressor, conveyor, and others where it plays a key role.
Increase in urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others drive the demand for variable speed drive market. Further, the growth in need for energy efficiency, rise in trend for industrial automation and reduction in operating costs of any intensive industry fuel the market growth. However, high cost of deployment is expected restrain the growth of the market.
The variable speed drive market is segmented based on type, voltage, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into AC drive, DC drive, and servo drive. According to voltage type, the market is bifurcated into low voltage and medium voltage. Based on application, the market is divided into compressor, pumps, fans, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, electronic, oil & gas, power generation, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, General Electric, Crompton Greaves, WEG, Schneider, Emerson Electric, and Danfoss.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1: Introduction
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3. Key market segment
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools & models
CHAPTER 2: Executive summary
2.1. CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year 2014-2017
3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development 2014-2017
3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company 2014-2017
3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis
3.4. Market share analysis, 2015
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in industrialization in emerging market
3.5.1.2. Increase in demand for energy efficiency devices
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High cost of variable speed drives
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Increase in demand for variable speed drives in food & beverage industry
CHAPTER 4: VARIABLE SPEED DRIVES MARKt BY TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.2. AC Drive
4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region
4.2.3. Market analysis by country
4.3. DC Drive
4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region
4.3.3. Market analysis by country
4.4. Servo Drive
4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region
4.4.3. Market analysis by country
Continued…
