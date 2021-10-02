What Future Holds For Bonding Film Market | Top Players To Be Benefited: Cytec Solvay Group, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Gurit holding, DuPont, Rogers Corporation

The bonding film market is witnessing significant growth due to an increase in its usage across the transportation, electrical & electronic and packaging end-use industry. The reason for the rise in usage is the adequate bonding and insulating properties, these films have as compared to conventional bonding methods. In addition to this, adoption in the wearable industry and semiconductor industry also fuels the growth of the market. However, strict regulations of the government, ample storage, and substantial transportation costs act as a hindrance to the growth of the bonding film market. Bonding films offer protective characteristics, which is a requisite in the transportation industry. This characteristic of bonding films can boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

The reports cover key developments in the bonding film market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from bonding film market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for bonding film in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the bonding film market.

KEY PLAYERS

Cytec Solvay Group

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Gurit holding

DuPont

Rogers Corporation

3M

Master Bond Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Market Segmentation

The global bonding films market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type, the market classify into epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, PVA, PVB, phenolic and others. The market on the basis of technology is broken into thermally cured, pressure cured, chemically cured, light cured and others. As per end use industry the bonding film market can be bifurcated into electrical & electronics, packaging, transportaion, medical, textile and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the bonding film market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bonding film market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the bonding film market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bonding film market in these regions.

