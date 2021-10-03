Analog-to-Digital Converters market attractiveness, competitive landscape and key players illuminated by new report

A digital circuit consists of microprocessors that are capable of processing only on digital signals, but not in the analog form. An analog-to-digital converter (ADC) is an electronic component that accepts analog (continuous) input and transforms it into digital (discrete) output. Such types of ADCs are placed at the front-end of any digital circuit, which processes analog signals from the exterior world. For example, a microphone converting the human voice into digital format.

The ADC market is positively impacted by the growing disposable income and increasing technological advancements, which fuel its growth. However, the complex design of the device impedes this growth. Furthermore, adoption of digitization of work processes by government in emerging economies, and continuous competitive pressure for high performance and enhanced efficiency of the device are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The global analog-to-digital converters market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, it is divided into pipelined ADC, integrating ADC, successive approximation ADC, delta-sigma ADC, and others (ramp ADC/flash ADC). The applications discussed in this report are consumer electronics and industrial. Furthermore, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Analog Devices, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Sony Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Adafruit Industries, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Co., Renesas Electronics Corporation, National Instruments, and Diligent Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global analog-to-digital converters market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a better coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30781

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Pipelined ADC

Integrating ADC

Successive Approximation ADC

Delta-sigma ADC

Others (Ramp ADC/Flash ADC)

BY APPLICATION

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Analog Devices, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Sony Corporation

Maxim Integrated

Adafruit Industries

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Co.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

National Instruments

Diligent Inc.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30781

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]