Beverage Packaging Market– Worldwide Industry Insights, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook Analysis 2019–2025

The beverage packaging market is driven by rising consumption of beverages in developing countries with increasing disposable income of the middle-class population. Current market trends are witnessing an up surge in the demands for beverages, thereby displaying a brighter opportunity for the beverage packaging industry. Key players adopted partnerships and agreements as the most preferred strategy to maintain a good and undisrupted supply chain with suppliers and distributors present worldwide. They also focused on acquiring local players of emerging markets to expand their business globally and sustain the competition prevailing in the market. New product launches also helped key players in strengthening their product portfolio.

The global Beverage Packaging market is valued at 122000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 170900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Beverage Packaging market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Changing consumer preferences are resulting in an increased utility of packaging materials to enhance strength, aroma retention, heat insulation, sealing, and barrier against moisture. Soaring demand for small packs is providing a strong push to the demand for flexible bags and pouches. Growing demand for premium products, aided by rising disposable income, is positively influencing the demand for alcoholic beverage consumption. The growing use of automation in beverage packaging industry will drive the growth prospects for the global beverage packaging market for the next four years. The automated system in the beverage packaging industry reduces the wastage of packaging materials, reduces factory footprint, and enables the timely rectification of operational problems, which in turn, boosts the beverage packaging market. APAC dominates the beer packaging market and continue to dominate the market in the following years. The Asia-Pacific region holds a significant potential for development, in terms of the most prospective countries. The market holds major share in retail packaging, estimating to nearly 75%, as major manufacturing is done in China.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Beverage Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Beverage Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amcor

Ball

Crown Holdings

Owens-Illinois

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Beverage Packaging market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Market Segments:

Market size by Product

Bottle

Can

Pouch

Carton

Market size by End User

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Dairy

Market size split by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Europe

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Beverage Packaging market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Beverage Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Beverage Packaging companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Beverage Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

