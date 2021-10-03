Bone Densitometers Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023
The global bone densitometers market size was valued at $34,690 thousand in 2016, and is expected to reach $44,218 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2017 to 2023. Bone densitometry is technique that is used to measure the density and mineral content of bones to check decreased bone mass, a clinical condition that results in brittle bones, which possess a high probability of getting fractured. The technique is predominantly used for the diagnosis of osteoporosis and determination of fracture risk.
High incidence of disorders that lead to loss of bone density, growth of the geriatric population, increase in technological advancements, and benefits offered by dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) devices drive the growth of the global bone densitometer market. However, high cost of bone densitometers and risks associated with them are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, health initiatives to promote awareness regarding osteoporosis are expected to offer potential opportunities for market expansion.
The global bone densitometers market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into central scan and peripheral scan. The technology segment is categorized into DEXA, ultrasound, and other technologies. Bone densitometers are used in hospitals, clinics, and other medical settings. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
Analysis by technology helps in understanding the various types of technologies used in bone densitometers.
Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Application
Central Scan
Peripheral Scan
By Technology
DEXA (Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry)
Ultrasound
Other
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
BeamMed Ltd.
Demetech AB.
DMS Imaging (a division of the DMS group)
Ecolight S.p.A.
General Electric Company
Hologic, Inc.
MEDILINK
Medonica Co. LTD
Osteometer MediTech, Inc.
Swissray International, Inc.
