Cartilage Regeneration Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Cartilage repair and regeneration is treatment for joints which have damaged cartilage but are healthy. Cartilage is sometimes exposed to normal wear and tear which gets damaged because of an injury causing impaired function and pain. Articular cartilage injuries occur due to destruction of the cartilage like direct blow, traumatic injury and or progressive degeneration. Degeneration of the cartilage occurs due to progressive loss of structure and function of the cartilage. Cartilage gets damaged as a result of lack of blood supply to it. Early treatment of these defects with cartilage restoration or regeneration methods helps prevent development of osteoarthritis.Â

Regionally, North America is the leading market for cartilage repair and regeneration procedures. The rising number of road accidents, dominance of degenerative lifestyle conditions and easy availability of advanced cartilage repair and regeneration facilities have driven the North American cartilage regeneration market.Â

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Braun Melsungen

DePuy Synthes

Geistlich Holding

Osiris Therapeutics

Smith and Nephew

Stryker

Vericel

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Cartilage Regeneration Breakdown Data by Type

Microfracture

Debridement

Abrasion Arthroplasty

Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation

Osteochondral Autograft Transplantation

Osteochondral Allograft Transplantation

Cell-Based Cartilage Resurfacing

Others

Cartilage Regeneration Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centers

Orthopedics

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Cartilage Regeneration market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cartilage Regeneration market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cartilage Regeneration companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cartilage Regeneration submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cartilage Regeneration :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size ofCartilage Regeneration market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

