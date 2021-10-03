Child Resistance Packaging Market Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Child Resistance Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Future Scope, Analysis by Type (Reclosable Packaging, Non-reclosable Packaging, Special Blister Packaging), By End-Use (Personal Care, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals) and By Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis of Child Resistance Packaging Market

Child resistance packaging is the type of packaging, which is difficult for a child younger than 52 months to open within a reasonable period. The objective of child resistance packaging is to keep children away from harmful products.

The major factors driving the growth of child resistance packaging market are rising urbanization and the rising awareness among the customers towards the use of better packaging, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. The introduction of stringent policies regarding the packaging of toxic items and certain household items such as medicines, spray products for pharmaceuticals, chemicals, & cleaning products, is further expected to drive child resistance packaging market.

The Child Resistance Packaging Market is expected to grow with 4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of global child resistance packaging market are Sun Grown Packaging (U.S.), O.Berk Company, LLC (U.S.), MJS Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Kaufman Container (U.S.), MJS Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Ecobliss B.V. (Netherlands), Global Closure System (France), WestRock Company (U.S.) and others.

Regional Analysis of Global Child Resistance Packaging Market

The Europe region is dominating the child resistance packaging market, owing to factors such as the introduction of stringent regulations by the European Union for the implementation of child resistance packaging for various end-user industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and chemicals to protect children. The region is also expected to grow further, owing to the large number of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies here.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Child Resistance Packaging Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global child resistance packaging market by its type, end-use and region.

By Type

Reclosable Packaging

Non-reclosable Packaging

Special Blister Packaging

By End-Use

Personal Care

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Study Objectives of child resistance packaging market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global child resistance packaging market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global child resistance packaging market based on various tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, and Porters Five Force Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, end-use and regions

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global child resistance packaging market

