CONSTRUCTION MARKET IN THAILAND – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the construction market in Thailand for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The report, Construction Market in Thailand 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT
• CH. Karnchang
• TTCL Public Company
• Sino -Thai Engineering & Construction
• Unique Construction and Engineering
• STP&I
Market driver
• Rising investment in public infrastructure projects
Market challenge
• Construction labor and materials shortage
Market trend
• Growth in prefab constructions
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers*
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOURCE OF INVESTMENT
• Segmentation by source of investment
• Comparison by source of investment
• Public constructions – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Private constructions – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by source of investment
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• Growth in prefab constructions
• Development of green buildings
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Market positioning of vendors
• ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT
• CH. Karnchang
• TTCL Public Company
• Sino -Thai Engineering & Construction
• Unique Construction and Engineering
• STP&I
..…..Continued
