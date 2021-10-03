Context Rich Systems Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Device and Vertical | Key Players-Magna,Autoliv ,Continental , Robert Bosch

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market’ ’the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is a technology that aids safe driving and notifies the driver if any risk is detected by the system from the nearby objects. Installing ADAS in vehicles to ensure safety and improve comfort are the key reasons driving the global ADAS market. In addition, dynamic features offered by ADAS include adaptive cruise control, blind spot-detection, drowsiness monitoring, night vision, parking assistance, lane departure warning and tire pressure monitoring. Automotive industry covers the safety of vehicle as well as passenger along with improvement in the design and engine of the vehicle, for its development. Thus, the increasing emphasis of consumers on safety coupled with the demand for comfortable driving experience are the factors driving the global ADAS market. In addition, stringent government regulations to install ADAS to ensure passenger safety is further expected to bolster the global ADAS market. However, pricing pressure, difficulty in testing systems, complexity and inflation are some of the factors that hinder the global ADAS market. On the other hand, installation of ADAS in low cost vehicles, electronic content integration and an increase in the number of self-driving cars are the key opportunities for key players operating in the global ADAS market.

Get Sample Copy at : https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00001133

North America and Europe dominate the global market for ADAS market. Compulsory implementation of ADAS systems by regulatory agencies is the key reason for growth of ADAS market in North America and Europe. Also, the European automotive industry is leading and most advanced industry in the world. Thus, with the automotive industry transforming rapidly, there is a significant penetration and adoption of ADAS in Europe. However, increasing number of vehicles, changing consumer preferences and rapidly increasing purchasing power are expected to bolster the global ADAS market in Asia Pacific region.

The List of Companies

– Magna International Inc.

– Autoliv Inc.

– Continental AG

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Valeo

– Denso Corporation

– General Motors

– Ford Motor Company

– NXP Semiconductors

– BMW AG

– Audi AG

Request for Discount at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00001133

The global ADAS market can be segmented by type into adaptive cruise control (ACC) system, park assist system, blind spot detection (BSD) system, drowsiness monitor system, lane departure warning (LDWS) system, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and others (driver monitoring system, night vision, forward collision warning, HUD). Further, the global ADAS market can be classified by sensor type, namely, ultrasonic sensor, image sensor, radar sensor, laser sensor, IR sensor and LiDAR sensor. In addition, on the basis of regions, the global ADAS market can be bisected into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Landscape Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market – Key Industry Dynamics Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market – Five Forces Analysis Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market – Competitive Landscape Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market – Competitive Landscape Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Sensor Type Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

Learn More about this Report at : https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/reports-tip/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-market

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.