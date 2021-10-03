Digital Assurance Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Digital Assurance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Assurance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The major drivers of the market include increasing digital transformation initiatives, increasing use of DevOps and agile application development methodologies, increasing test automation for lower operational costs and enhanced quality assurance, and increasing Application Programming Interface (API) monitoring in the digital economy.

In 2018, the global Digital Assurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Assurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Assurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Capgemini

Micro Focus

Accenture

Cognizant

Cigniti

Hexaware

SQS

TCS

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Application Programming Interface (API) testing

Functional testing

Network testing

Performance testing

Security testing

Usability testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Digital Assurance Manufacturers

Digital Assurance Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Assurance Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Assurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Application Programming Interface (API) testing

1.4.3 Functional testing

1.4.4 Network testing

1.4.5 Performance testing

1.4.6 Security testing

1.4.7 Usability testing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Assurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Assurance Market Size

2.2 Digital Assurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Assurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Assurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Capgemini

12.1.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Assurance Introduction

12.1.4 Capgemini Revenue in Digital Assurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.2 Micro Focus

12.2.1 Micro Focus Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Assurance Introduction

12.2.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Digital Assurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

12.3 Accenture

12.3.1 Accenture Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Assurance Introduction

12.3.4 Accenture Revenue in Digital Assurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.4 Cognizant

12.4.1 Cognizant Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Assurance Introduction

12.4.4 Cognizant Revenue in Digital Assurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.5 Cigniti

12.5.1 Cigniti Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Assurance Introduction

12.5.4 Cigniti Revenue in Digital Assurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cigniti Recent Development

12.6 Hexaware

12.6.1 Hexaware Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Assurance Introduction

12.6.4 Hexaware Revenue in Digital Assurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Hexaware Recent Development

12.7 SQS

12.7.1 SQS Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Assurance Introduction

12.7.4 SQS Revenue in Digital Assurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 SQS Recent Development

12.8 TCS

12.8.1 TCS Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Assurance Introduction

12.8.4 TCS Revenue in Digital Assurance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 TCS Recent Development

12.9 Wipro

12.9.1 Wipro Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Assurance Introduction

12.9.4 Wipro Revenue in Digital Assurance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Wipro Recent Development

Continued….

