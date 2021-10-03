Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2025

Disasters are the consequences of events triggered either by machines or natural hazards on which humans have limited control. Years ago, natural disasters impacted on the society and businesses, these further the dent to overall economy of any region. The advancing technology has proved to avoid damage to an extent, events such as tsunami, floods, hurricanes, and earthquakes are some of the natural disasters which human kind have been tackling all these years. Disaster are not confined to natural activities alone, human or machine errors can also set the business to experience worst of the situations.

Though natural disasters are inevitable, technologies such as monitoring systems, alert systems and others can keep the society much updated with disasters that are possible to happen. Apart from alerts only there are systems which help enterprises to automatically recover or backup the important data which avoids minimal damage to the business. While natural disasters account some share of the risk, other disasters such as hardware failure, human error, software failure holds the major share of any business breakdown.

An exclusive Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Leading Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Players:

IBM Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

VMWare, Inc.

Verizon Terremark

NTT Communication Corporation

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Sungard Availability Services

Iland Internet Solution Corporation

Worldwide Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Air Cargo players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

