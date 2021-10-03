Drive Shaft Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Drive Shaft Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 116 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Drive Shaft research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The favorable macro factors, such as economical labor, government support for the manufacturing industry, and a large local market have boosted the market for automotive drive shafts in this region. Asia-Oceania, the largest vehicle producer, is also estimated to be the largest sideshaft market in terms of market value. It comprises countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, where majority of the production is concentrated. OEMs have established their production bases in China, given the attractiveness of the domestic market and the low cost of production. Increasing demand for comfort and stringent fuel efficiency norms are also expected to drive the market for automotive drive shafts.

Key factors responsible for growth in the automotive drive shaft market include demand for low carbon footprint, enhanced driving experience, and fuel-efficient vehicles.

The Drive Shaft market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Drive Shaft.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GKN PLCÂ

Nexteer Automotive Group LimitedÂ

NTN CorporationÂ

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.Â

Hyundai Wia CorporationÂ

Neapco Holdings LLCÂ

Ifa Rotorion – Holding GmbHÂ

Trelleborg ABÂ

NKN, Ltd.Â

Yamada Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Drive Shaft Breakdown Data by Type

Hollow

Rigid

Drive Shaft Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Drive Shaft market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Drive Shaft market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Drive Shaft companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Drive Shaft submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drive Shaft :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size ofDrive Shaft market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

