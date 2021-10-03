Electric Insulator Market with Highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Electric Insulator Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 111 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

An insulator is an electrical component which is used to provide insulation between two conductors. It can also be used to provide mechanical support in its area of application. Along with this, the insulator also resists electrical stress, and environmental stress which may arise due to weather changes. Electric insulators thus form a vital and integral component of the power TandD infrastructure. Moreover, any major electric component utilizes insulators in order to shield itself from voltage overloads that can damage sensitive instruments. Insulators have been in use since the 17th century and were initially used in the telegraph industry. On the basis of the material of construction, insulators can be categorized into ceramic, glass, and composite insulators. Initially, glass insulators were used but were soon replaced in many applications by ceramic insulators. However, the developments within the last half century have boosted the usage of composite insulators which offer better protection against contaminants such as water. Apart from this, electric insulators are widely being used by end-users that include utility, industries, and other auxiliary use such as in traction equipment.

To meet the growing demand for energy particularly in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, there is a need for increasing the power transmission and distribution (TandD) infrastructure as well. This is evident as the global expenditure on TandD is increasing every year. The growing demand for electricity is seen in both the developing regions as well as the developed regions. The evolution of smart grid is further boosting the need for the up-gradation of the existing TandD infrastructure. European energy markets have already started transitioning towards the smart grid technology with large investments being made in France and U.K. With the continued increase in the electricity TandD expenditure in the near future, the electric insulators market is growing.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ABB Ltd.

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.

Alstom

Siemens AG

Toshiba

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Hubbell Incorporated

Lapp Insulators

Maclean-Fogg

Seves Group

Electric Insulator Breakdown Data by Type

Ceramic Insulators

Glass Insulators

Composite Insulators

Electric Insulator Breakdown Data by Application

Cables and transmission lines

Transformers

Switchgears

Bus bars

Surge protection devices

Others

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Electric Insulator market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Insulator market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electric Insulator companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Electric Insulator submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Insulator :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size ofElectric Insulator market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

