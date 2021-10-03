Future of Smart Pole Market : Know about Growth, Challenges and Top Players Philips Lighting Holding , GE Lighting , Hubbell , Cree

Smart pole also known as intelligent lighting pole, unlike conventional light pole a smart pole is fully equipped and integrated with various other devices like Wi-Fi router, Bluetooth hub, cameras, charging points, LED information display, RFID, solar panel, SOS or emergency call both and various sensors like light, motion, temperature, noise, and air pollution etc. The smart pole is energy efficient also as it utilizes solar panel for energy generation. The smart poles are successfully emerging in developing countries and have acquired a key position in countries like India where the government is focusing on its “Smart Cities Initiatives.” The smart pole market is growing in developed countries with government’s aim to improve the public experience. The Smart poles popularity is increasing rapidly due to its ability of multifunctioning, which in turn is helping the government and other private sector players to address the urban problems with ease.

The global smart pole market is deemed to witness high growth due to driving factors such as the need for energy efficiency pole lighting system, increasing government initiatives for smart cities, advantage of preventing of traffic jams and accidents, real-time report, analysis and controllability. However, high cost of installation and maintenance hampering the growth of Smart Pole market. The smart pole can be considered a major milestone in industry as it would create ample opportunities for the players engaged in in the field of street light system, smart devices, internet connectivity, communication devices, and others in forthcoming future.

Companies Covered in this Report

1. Philips Lighting Holding B. V.

2. GE Lighting Co. Ltd

3. Hubbell Incorporated

4. Cree, Inc.

5. Eaton Corporation

6. Acuity Brands

7. SAPA Group

8. Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.

9. Zumtobel Group

10. Lumca Inc.

The “Global Smart Pole Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication with a special focus on the global Market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Smart Pole Market with detailed Market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Smart Pole Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the leading Smart Pole Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart pole market is segmented on the basis of offering, type and application model. Based on offering, the market is segmented into component, software, and service, further component is divided into lighting lamp, pole bracket and pole body, communication device, ballast, lamp controller, others (Sensor, Camera, Speaker, EV Charger); and further service is divided into installation and maintenance. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit. On the basis of application model, the market is segmented into, highways and roadways, public place, railways and harbors and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart pole market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart pole market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart pole market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates Market dynamics effecting the Market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart pole market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SMART POLE LANDSCAPE

5. SMART POLE – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. SMART POLE – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. SMART POLE – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERING

8. SMART POLE – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

9. SMART POLE – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. SMART POLE REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. SMART POLE, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

