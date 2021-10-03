Global Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market is Expected to Mask a CAGR of 8.6% During 2017-2023

The global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market was valued at $3,680 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,598 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2023. The growth of the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market is driven by surge in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of neurological & memory-related disorders. Furthermore, the benefits offered by cognitive drugs such as improved memory and reasoning fuel the market growth. However, ethical issues related to the use of these drugs impede the market growth.

Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market research report allows to get access to detailed industry data and future market trends which will give you avenues and helps you to keep updated about the market. The industry report on the Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market is supported by qualitative and quantitative data analysis. Apart from this, the report describes market dynamics which have key influence in the growth of the Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. This report delivers opportunities to go through with industry analysis, market share and forecast, providing description about the market size, its competitors and product identification.

The global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Market Segments & Its Classifications:

By Product

– Aricept

– Exelon

– Namenda

– Razadyne

– Provigil

– Ritalin

– Adderall

– Others

By Application

– Disease Treatment-

– – Developmental Conditions

– – Neurodegenerative Conditions

– Academic Performance

– Athletic Performance

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Spain

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – India

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – Saudi Arabia

– – South Africa

– – Rest of LAMEA

The report also includes competitive benchmarking to evaluate the performance of the business processes and products with the best performances of rival companies in the industry.

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

– Pfizer Inc.

– Eisai Co., Ltd.

– Allergan, Inc.

– Novartis AG

– Shire

– Johnson & Johnson

– Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

– AlternaScript LLC

– Cephalon, Inc. (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.)

– Ceretropic

In addition to that, Porters’ Five Force Analysis coherently illustrates the potential strategies of the relevant players in Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market

Table Of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.1.1. Top winning strategies, by year, 2015-2018*

3.2.1.2. Top winning strategies, by development, 2015-2018* (%)

3.2.1.3. Top winning strategies, by company, 2015-2018*

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Market share analysis, 2016

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rapidly aging population

3.4.1.2. High incidence of neurodegenerative disorders

3.4.1.3. Benefits of smart drugs

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Ethical issues

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Effective strength of the drugs

CHAPTER 4: COGNITIVE AND MEMORY ENHANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Aricept

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Exelon

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Namenda

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Razadyne

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Provigil

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Ritalin

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

4.8. Adderall

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market analysis, by country

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.9.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: COGNITIVE AND MEMORY ENHANCER DRUGS MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Disease treatment

5.2.1. Market size and forecast by type

5.2.2. Developmental conditions

5.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Neurodegenerative disorders

5.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.5. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Academic performance

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Athletic performance

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

