Global Defoamers Market Growth & Expansion Set to Occur in the Coming Years

The global defoamers market is segmented into application such as pulp & paper, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, paints & coatings, agricultural chemicals and others. Among these segments, pulp & paper segment is expected to occupy the top position in defoamers market during the forecast period. With the growth of the e-commerce businesses, packaging pulp & paper are witnessing high demand across the globe. This rising demand for pulp & paper is expected to drive the demand for defoamers in pulp & paper industry.

Asia Pacific captured the largest market share in overall defoamers market in 2016. Further, Asia Pacific is believed to continue its dominance over the forecast period. High utilization of defoamers in wastewater industries is the major reason behind the growth of the Asia market. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to showcase highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is also projected to account for significant market share in defoamers market. Increasing demand for advanced defoamers from various end use industries is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific Defoamers Market.

Global defoamers market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global defoamers market was valued at USD 2.9 Billion in 2016. Increasing utilization of defamers in pulp & paper industry, water & wastewater treatment and agricultural chemicals is driving the growth of defoamers market.

Rising Use in Water and Wastewater Industry

Increasing utilization of defoamers in water and wastewater industry is fuelling the growth of the defoamers market. Moreover, water and wastewater industry is witnessing high growth rate in developing nations such as China and India which further bodes well for the growth of the market.

Enhancements in Defoamers

Advances in formulation and development of advanced defoamers are believed to drive the future adoption of defoamers in the upcoming years. Furthermore, development of new defoamers is believed to augment the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The report titled “Defoamers Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global defoamers market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application and by region.

Although, strict regulations pertaining the use of defoamers is likely to inhibit the growth of the global defoamers market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global defoamers market which includes company profiling of Dow Corning Corp, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Ashland, Inc., Bluestar Silicones, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant and Elementis Plc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global defoamers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

