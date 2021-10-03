Global Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market Outlook to 2023 by Top Players Zycus, Arvato, Ariba, GEP, SAP

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Procure-To-Pay Solutions market for 2018-2023.

Procure-to-Pay Solutions are fully integrated solutions which are adopted by most of the enterprises in order to support end-to-end operational process. This solution performs end-to-end activities from goods and services requisitions to uploading payable files at accounts receivable systems. Procure-to-Pay Solutions helps enterprise to create planned structure for controlling enterprise operation in order to improve their efficiency and effectiveness of their enterprise overall process.

Procure-To-Pay Solutions is a fully integrated solution designed to support an end-to-end process that begins with goods and services requisitioning and ends with ready-to-pay files for upload into an accounts payable system.

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Procure-To-Pay Solutions will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Procure-To-Pay Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

SaaS

On-premise

Segmentation by application:

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Automotive

BFSI

Oil & gas

Retail

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

The key players covered in this report:

Zycus

Arvato

Ariba

GEP

SAP

Infosys

Comarch

Proactis

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Procure-To-Pay Solutions by Players

4 Procure-To-Pay Solutions by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Procure-To-Pay Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Procure-To-Pay Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Procure-To-Pay Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Procure-To-Pay Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Procure-To-Pay Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

