Ground Support Equipment Market Growth and Strategy to 2027 – Leading Players Tug Technologies, Tronair, Gate GSE, Mallaghan, Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment, Cavotec SA, Douglas Equipment, Aero Specialties

Ground support equipment are the equipment installed at the airports for the purpose of providing maintenance and other aircraft related services and passenger & cargo transport within the airport. GSE are electric, non-electric, and hybrid. The equipment such as ground power units, deicers, fuel trucks, hydrant trucks, and others are installed to serve the purpose of aircraft handling. Further, GSE including cabin service vehicles, passenger bus, loaders/conveyors, lavatory service equipment, and others are used for passenger handling. Likewise, pushback tractors, forklifts, loaders, and other equipment are deployed for cargo handling application.

The increasing number of airports have significantly driven the demand for ground support equipment. However, high initial investments is impacting the growth of the ground support equipment market. The emergence of green GSE is transforming the overall market globally.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

1. JBT Corporation

2. Tug Technologies Corporation

3. Tronair Inc.

4. Gate GSE

5. Mallaghan

6. Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment Co. LTD.

7. Cavotec SA

8. Douglas Equipment Ltd.

9. Aero Specialties, Inc.

10. Flightline Support Ltd.

