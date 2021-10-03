https://investoropinion.co.uk/privileged-identity-management-market-2018-global-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-to-2023/

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Prescriptive Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Prescriptive Analytics Market 2018

Prescriptive analytics is the area of business analytics (BA) dedicated to finding the best course of action for a given situation. Prescriptive analytics is related to both descriptive and predictive analytics.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Prescriptive Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Prescriptive Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market. The APAC region is projected to have great opportunities in this market and would grow at the highest CAGR by 2023.

The global Prescriptive Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Prescriptive Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

FICO

Ayata

River Logic

Angoss Software

Profitect

Tibco Software

Frontline Systems

Ngdata

Panoratio

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare and life sciences

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Others

