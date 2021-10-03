Human Capital Management (HCM) Software 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2023
This report analyzes the global human capital management (HCM) software market by software (core HR, workforce management, staffing vendor management), services (integration, consulting), deployment (on premise, on cloud), end user (healthcare, telecom, energy); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global human capital management (HCM) software market is expected to reach USD 24 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global human capital management (HCM) software market include:
- Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)
• NetSuite Inc. (U.S.)
• Workday, Inc. (U.S.)
• Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (U.S.)
• ADP, LLC (U.S.)
• Cornerstone OnDemand (U.S.)
• Benefitfocus Inc. (U.S.)
• BambooHR (U.S)
• PeopleFluent (U.S)
• Zoho Corporation (India)
• WebHR (U.S)
• CakeHR (U.K)
• Epicor Software Corporation (U.S)
• Infor (U.S)
• Kronos Incorporated (U.S)
• The Sage Group plc. (U.S)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries
On the basis of software, the global human capital management (HCM) software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Core HR
• Workforce Management
• Staffing Vendor Management
On the basis of services, the global human capital management (HCM) software market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Integration
• Consulting
On the basis of deployment, the global human capital management (HCM) software market has been categorized into the following segments:
- On Premise
• On Cloud
On the basis of end user, the global human capital management (HCM) software market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Healthcare
• Telecom
• Energy
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
