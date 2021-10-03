IAM Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global IAM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the IAM market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete IAM market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Identity and access management (IAM) is a framework for business processes that facilitates the management of electronic or digital identities. The framework includes the organizational policies for managing digital identity as well as the technologies needed to support identity management. The market is primarily driven by the increase in security concerns among organizations and the demand for mobility solutions. Moreover, rise in awareness about compliance management across various industries has driven the adoption of identity and access management solutions for security purposes.

Additionally, growing popularity of connected devices, Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) are projected to positively impact the market. Surging demand for intensive RandD has led to the development of sophisticated high-end products, which are delivered for ease-of-use and to provide control to meet process requirements.

In 2018, the global IAM market size was 12800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 35400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global IAM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IAM development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

CA Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Dell EMC

NetIQ Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.

SailPoint Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

Hybrid

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

