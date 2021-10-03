Latin America Copper Cable Market for LAN Application – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2023

Metal copper is made up of the closely packed copper atom molecules, which is the main reason behind enhanced electrical conductivity as well as thermal conductivity. Moreover, except silver, copper material possesses best electrical conductivity than any of the material. Metal copper has advantage in terms of efficiency, flexibility, safety, compatibility, and cost-effectiveness. It has applications in power transmissions, telecommunications, power distribution, power generation, electronic circuitry, and more.

Factors such as growth in demand for data, improved cable technology, and easy installation & connection propel the market growth. However, negative impact of Internet of Things (IoT) hinders the market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for high-speed connectivity devices, and continuous expansion of communication sector supplements the growth of this market.

The Latin America copper cable market for LAN application is segmented based on types, application, and region. The type segment includes CAT5, 5E, 6, 6A, 7, and CAT 8 copper cables. The application covered in this report are industrial, commercial, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across Latin American countries, which include Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and rest of Latin America.

Key players operating in the market are Belden Inc., Commscope, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Hitachi, ltd., Nexans, Induscabos Electricos, Prysmian group, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemon, and Panduit.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the Latin America copper cable market for LAN application with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

CAT5E cables

CAT6 cables

CAT6A cables

CAT7 cables

CAT8 cables

BY APPLICATION

Industrial

Commercial

Others (residential, healthcare)

BY REGION

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Belden Inc.

Commscope

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Hitachi, ltd.

Nexans

Induscabos Electricos

Prysmian group

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Siemon

Panduit

