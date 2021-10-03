Locomotives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Locomotives Market 2018

This report studies the Locomotives market. Locomotive is a rail transport vehicle that provides the motive power for a train. Locomotives use electricity to drive forward motion despite some locomotive named ‘diesel’. In diesel locomotive, a large diesel engine turns a shaft that drives a generator which makes electricity. This electrical energy powers large electric motors at the wheels called ‘traction motors’.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Locomotives in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CRRC

GE Transportation

Alstom

Siemens

Bombardier

Hitachi

Transmashholding

EMD (Caterpillar)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Stadler Rail AG

Hyundai Rotem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Transport

Freight Transport

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Locomotives market.

Chapter 1, to describe Locomotives Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Locomotives, with sales, revenue, and price of Locomotives, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Locomotives, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Locomotives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Diesel Locomotive

1.2.2 Electric Locomotive

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Transport

1.3.2 Freight Transport

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CRRC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Locomotives Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 CRRC Locomotives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 GE Transportation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Locomotives Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 GE Transportation Locomotives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Alstom

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Locomotives Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Alstom Locomotives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Siemens

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Locomotives Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Siemens Locomotives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Bombardier

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Locomotives Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Bombardier Locomotives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Hitachi

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Locomotives Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Hitachi Locomotives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Transmashholding

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Locomotives Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Transmashholding Locomotives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

..…..Continued

