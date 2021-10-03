Military Vetronics Market Growth & Strategy to 2025 – Leading Players Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Thales Group, Oshkosh Defense, SAAB AB, BAE Systems PLC, General Electric Company, Lockheed Martin , General Dynamics

Vetronics, which is a portmanteau of vehicle and electronics, is a military domain technological term. Military Vetronics is a vehicle equivalent of avionics. Increasing demand for C4 systems, owing to the growth of military ground vehicle systems, in North America and Europe, with next generation Vetronics systems.

Rise in demand in technologically advanced vehicles in emerging economies such as China and India and increased military spending in this region is also driving the growth of military Vetronics market. However, decreasing military spending in the developed countries can act as a restraining factor in the market. Increasing military modernization strategies in various countries will bring new opportunities in the military Vetronics market in the coming years.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

1. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

2. Thales Group

3. Oshkosh Corporation

4. SAAB A.B.

5. BAE Systems PLC

6. General Electric Company

7. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8. General Dynamics Corporation

9. The Raytheon Company

10. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.

