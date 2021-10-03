Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Trends Shows a Steady CAGR Growth to 2023

The Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market was valued at $144 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $912 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 30.1% from 2017 to 2023. Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices can be are employed in any glaucoma surgery that avoids conjunctival dissection, and includes an ab interno incision for the treatment of patients suffering from glaucoma. The advent of MIGS devices has transformed the patients care with mild-to-moderate glaucoma conditions. In addition, improved safety profile as well as less time required for recovery after surgery as compared to more invasive techniques increases the demand for MIGS devices. This propels manufacturers to introduce efficient MIGS devices such as stents, shunts, and minimally invasive implants in the market. Moreover, glaucoma is the primary cause of irreversible blindness across the globe, and it was estimated that around 4% of the global population suffered from glaucoma in 2014. This has increased the demand for MIGS devices in the treatment of glaucoma.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis with the current trends and future estimations of the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of key segments of the industry is provided to understand the types of minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices used globally.

Key players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Key Segments:

By Surgery

Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract

Stand Alone Glaucoma

By Target

Trabecular Meshwork

Suprachoroidal Space

Others

By Product

MIGS Stents

MIGS Shunts

Other

By End User

Eye Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

