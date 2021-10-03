Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Trends Shows a Steady CAGR Growth to 2023
The Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market was valued at $144 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $912 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 30.1% from 2017 to 2023. Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices can be are employed in any glaucoma surgery that avoids conjunctival dissection, and includes an ab interno incision for the treatment of patients suffering from glaucoma. The advent of MIGS devices has transformed the patients care with mild-to-moderate glaucoma conditions. In addition, improved safety profile as well as less time required for recovery after surgery as compared to more invasive techniques increases the demand for MIGS devices. This propels manufacturers to introduce efficient MIGS devices such as stents, shunts, and minimally invasive implants in the market. Moreover, glaucoma is the primary cause of irreversible blindness across the globe, and it was estimated that around 4% of the global population suffered from glaucoma in 2014. This has increased the demand for MIGS devices in the treatment of glaucoma.
Key Benefits
The study provides an in-depth analysis with the current trends and future estimations of the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
The quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of key segments of the industry is provided to understand the types of minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices used globally.
Key players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Key Segments:
By Surgery
Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract
Stand Alone Glaucoma
By Target
Trabecular Meshwork
Suprachoroidal Space
Others
By Product
MIGS Stents
MIGS Shunts
Other
By End User
Eye Hospitals
Ophthalmology Clinics
Outpatient Surgical Centers
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
