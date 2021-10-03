New Report on Healthcare Analytics Market: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019-2027 including Top Key Players like Allscripts Health Solution, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, IBM Corporation, Inovalon

Global Healthcare Analytics Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Cloud Computing, and others have transformed the way industries perform their businesses. Healthcare is among one of those industries which are slowly adopting to new way of operations or digitization. Availability of Big Data in healthcare, has led to requirement for analytics and increasing in funding are the factors for growth in healthcare analytics market.

The “Global Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare Analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of type, application, and geography. The global Healthcare Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Allscripts Health Solution Cerner Corporation Health Catalyst IBM Corporation Inovalon, Inc. Mckesson Corporation Medeanalytics Optum, Inc. Oracle Corporation SAS Institute,Inc.

Developing countries will still have difficulties in adopting early to new technologies, few of the key factors which restrict the early adoption of analytics in healthcare will include limited awareness of the technologies, lack of skills to implement the solutions, poor infrastructure and cyber threats. Whereas, these technologies come associated with number of opportunities such as easy recoding and maintenance, centralized database, increasing investments, and others. These advancing technologies will bridge the gap between payers and providers, while befitting both in long run. Hence the growth of healthcare analytics is foreseen and estimated to increase by 2025.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Healthcare Analytics market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Corporate Secretarial Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Healthcare Analytics Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

