New Zealand Medical Imaging Services market to grow at 6.7% CAGR to 2023 examined in new market research report
The New Zealand medical imaging services market is expected to reach $668 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023. The area of medical imaging comprises various modalities to capture images of the human body for diagnosis and treatment of multiple diseases. Thus, this process plays a vital role in improving public health, evolving from bedside monitoring to high-end digital scanning. Rapid growth in geriatric population is expected to provide an impetus for technological innovations in the imaging industry.
The New Zealand medical imaging services market is driven by increase in prevalence of chronic diseases in New Zealand. In addition, surge in technological advancements in medical imaging and the trend of early diagnosis among people contribute to this growth. However, the high cost associated with the use of sophisticated imaging modalities is expected to hamper the growth. Moreover, high requirement for multiple medical imaging modalities for early diagnosis of diseases provides a major opportunity for key market players in the country.
This report segments the New Zealand medical imaging services market on the basis of scans, application, and city to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on scans, it is divided into computed tomography (CT) scan, X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound imaging, nuclear imaging, and mammography. Based on application, it is classified into obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN) health, orthopedics and musculoskeletal, neuro and spine, cardiovascular and thoracic, general imaging, breast health, and others. Cities analyzed in this market are Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga, and rest of New Zealand.
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the New Zealand medical imaging services market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
In-depth analysis of medical imaging services based on scans such as MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan, mammography, and others is carried out in the report.
The medical imaging services market scenario in New Zealand is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key cities.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Scans
Computed Tomography (CT) Scan
X-ray Imaging
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Ultrasound Imaging
Nuclear Imaging
Mammography
By Application
Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health
Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal
Neuro and Spine
Cardiovascular and Thoracic
General Imaging
Breast Health
Others
By City
Christchurch
Auckland
Wellington
Hamilton
Tauranga
Rest of New Zealand
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Abbott Laboratories
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Hitachi Medical Corporation
Hologic, Inc.
Siemens Healthcare
Samsung Medison
Shimadzu Corporation
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Esaote S.P.A
Fujifilm Corporation
