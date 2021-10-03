North America Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market Latest Trends, Industry Share, Business Strategies, Regional Demand, Key Insights and Future Growth Outlook by 2026

The ophthalmic devices are used for the visual and eye care. Ophthalmic devices are designed to prevent and potential eye diseases, injuries and eye damage. The ophthalmic surgeries are used for the treatment of various diseases such as cataract, dry eye syndrome, strabismus, glaucoma, macular degeneration, uveitis, diabetic retinopathy, amblyopia, retinal detachment, optic neuropathy and others.

North America ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The ophthalmic devices require ophthalmic microscopes for the diagnosis and identification of the disease, ophthalmic surgical accessories such as forceps, scissors, laser, light sources and other devices which are required for the treatment of the eyes. Various types of eyes associated diseases such as glaucoma disorders, vitreoretinal, refractive eye state, hypermetropia, myopia, presbyopia, hypermetropia and other type of eye associated disorders requires ophthalmic devices for the diseases.

Top Players:

Novatis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

ZEISS International

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.

HOYA Corporation

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

IRIDEX Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Lumenis

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Quantel Medical

STAAR SURGICAL

TOPCON CORPORATION

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

ACB Molteno

Aurolab

Inami & Co., Ltd

iVIS Technologies

TAKAGI OPHTHALMIC INSTRUMENTS EUROPE LTD.

Medical Technical Products

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

By Product (Cataract Surgery Devices, Refractive Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Microscopes, Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories), Application (Cataract, Refractive, Glaucoma, Vitreoretinal, Diabetic Retinopathy, Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico).

North America ophthalmic surgical instruments market is segmented into three notable segments which are products, application and end user.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into cataract surgery devices, glaucoma surgery devices, refractive surgery devices, vitreoretinal surgery devices, ophthalmic microscopes and ophthalmic surgical accessories. The cataract surgery devices segment is further sub-segmented into intraocular lenses, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, phacoemulsification devices, cataract surgery instruments and kits, cataract surgery lasers and IOL injectors. Intraocular lenses segment is further sub-segmented into standard intraocular lenses and premium intraocular lenses. Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices segment is further sub-segmented into cohesive OVDS, dispersive OVDS and combinational OVDS. Glaucoma surgery devices segment is further sub segmented into glaucoma drainage devices, micro-invasive glaucoma surgery devices, glaucoma laser systems and glaucoma surgery instruments and kits. Refractive surgery devices segment is further sub-segmented into femtosecond lasers, excimer lasers, refractive surgery instruments and kits and other refractive surgery lasers. Vitreoretinal surgery devices segment is further sub-segmented into vitreoretinal packs, vitrectomy machines, photocoagulation lasers, vitreoretinal surgery instruments and kits, illumination devices and vitrectomy probes. Ophthalmic surgical accessories segment is further sub-segmented into ophthalmic forceps, ophthalmic spatulas, ophthalmic tips and handles, ophthalmic scissors, macular lenses and other ophthalmic accessories.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cataract, glaucoma, refractive, vitreoretinal, diabetic retinopathy and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory centers.

