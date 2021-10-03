Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market by Product, Application, Growth, Opportunities & Regional Outlook by 2019-2025

Polymer modified bitumen (PMB) is a mixture of bitumen and polymers in which the polymer helps in changing the viscoelastic behavior of the bitumen making it more suitable for a range of stresses. Polymer modified binders (PMB) are a major advancement in bituminous binder technology as these materials better satisfy the demands of increasing traffic volumes and loads on road networks. The addition of polymer to regular bitumen makes it more elastomeric with additional elasticity. However, low aging resistance and poor storage stability are some of the factors that can hamper the global polymer modified bitumen (PMB) market growth.

The global polymer modified bitumen (PMB) market size is estimated to be worth USD 14.85 billion by 2025, driven by the rise in the construction and infrastructural activities across the globe. The increasing use of bitumen as waterproofing, ceiling-binding and adhesives in wood industry are some of the primary factors driving the global industry.

SBS is the most widely used as bitumen modifiers owing to features such as high strength, elasticity, heat resistance, adhesion, and improved low-temperature. The rising need to replace polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with eco-friendly materials such as thermoplastic elastomers in construction and automotive industries is another factor driving the growth of this segment and thereby, impacting the polymer modified bitumen market size.

Roofing is projected to be the fastest growing application in the global polymer modified bitumen (PMB) market with a valuation of USD 2.81 billion by 2025. The property of PMB to withstand extreme weather conditions and provide extra strength, high cohesiveness and resistance to fatigue & deformations are some of the factors making polymer modified bitumen the most preferred material for roofing. Advancements in technology leading to the development of new materials have paved the way for innovative roofing systems which makes polymer modified bitumen one of the most common materials used for membrane roofs typically found on most commercial buildings, as well as in increasing number of residential properties, too.

The increasing road construction and infrastructural activities in the region are expected to majorly drive the growth of polymer modified bitumen (PMB) market. Increasing government investments in infrastructures such as roads, public transport infrastructure, power generation, health care, schools, hospitality and housing owing to the population growth and plans to diversify are the factors which are expected to impact the polymer modified bitumen market size. For instance, in 2016, the Saudi Pan Kingdom for Trading & Contracting (SAPAC), Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Hanwha Engineering & Construction won a USD 20 billion housing project to construct 100,000 houses in Saudi Arabia. Such initiatives are expected to escalate the demand of polymer modified bitumen in the region in the coming years.

