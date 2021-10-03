Portable Printer Market Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years

The global portable printer market was valued at $844.19 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,643.40 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2023. Portable printer is light weight and small size peripheral device, which is used to get the print as on-demand through connected devices such as mobile phones, tablets, or PCs. The global portable printer market is expected to witness significant growth rate, owing to adoption by BYOD policy across the industry verticals.

The Asia-Pacific portable printer market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration and strengthening economic growth.

The portable printer market is segmented based on technology and industry vertical. Based on technology, the market is classified as inkjet, thermal, and impact. Based on industry vertical, it is divided as healthcare, retail, telecom, transportation & logistics, and others.

The key players profiled in the report are Bixolon Co. Ltd, Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., Polaroid Corporation, Printek LLC, Toshiba Tec Corporation, and ZEBRA Technologies. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the portable printer market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30785

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the portable printer market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Inkjet

Thermal

Impact

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30785

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]