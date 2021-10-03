Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market  2019: Is Likely To Witness Tremendous Growth | Barracuda Network CommVault Systems , Dell

Businesses today have become largely dependent on data, and events such as cyber-attacks have the potential to damage such critical data. Along with maintaining effective security measures against such cyber-threats, it is also necessary to be prepared with curative measures. A purpose built backup appliance is specially designed for storing the backup data, and restore it to the systems in case of any disaster recovery. A purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) is a disk-based standalone storage solution that is configured only for storing backup data. This solution works completely individually and therefore does not affect the operations of other servers.

Prevention of cyber-attacks incidences and online attacks on the IT-based systems coupled with large business dependencies on the data for operations is anticipated to be a major driver for the purpose built backup appliance market. Also, an increasing number of small and medium enterprises availing the cloud services owing to the lower total cost of ownership (TCO) would further propel the purpose built backup appliance market. Concerns around the security of the data in the cloud services may hinder the growth of the purpose built backup appliance market. Strengthening internet infrastructure in the majority of the developing economies and a strong emphasis on the cloud-based services laid down by organizations would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the purpose built backup appliance market.

Companies Covered in this Report

1. Barracuda Network Inc.

2. CommVault Systems, Inc.

3. Dell EMC

4. Fujitsu Limited

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6. IBM Corporation

7. NetApp, Inc.

8. Microsoft Azure

9. Oracle Corporation

10. Symantec Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The ?Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the purpose built backup appliance market with detailed market segmentation by system, service model, component, end-user, and geography. The global purpose built backup appliance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading purpose built backup appliance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global purpose built backup appliance market is segmented on the basis of system, service model, component, and end-user. Based on system, the purpose built backup appliance market is segmented into integrated system, mainframe systems, open system, and target systems. On the basis of service model, the purpose built backup appliance market is segmented into Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS). Further, the purpose built backup appliance market is segmented on the basis of component into hardware, software, and services. The purpose built backup appliance market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, IT and Telecom, government, healthcare, education, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, energy and utility, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global purpose built backup appliance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The purpose built backup appliance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the purpose built backup appliance market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter?s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the purpose built backup appliance in these regions.

